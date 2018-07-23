Photos: Maame Serwaa Receives Massive Welcome From Fans @ Bawjiase

Over the weekend Actress Clara Benson known in the showbiz as Maame Serwaa touched Awutu Bawjiase in central region where she had performed at the Fa Adamfo Pa concert.

The fans and media numbering quite over 1,000 were at the Bawjiase road to give her that memorable welcome.

Her manager was there. The elated fans could not help but hail Young Legend also called ‘Maame Serwaa’.

After the overwhelming welcome, the young actress granted some interviews in her car. she was later driven home by her manager, Mark Tetteh.