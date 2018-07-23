Nathaniel Bassey, Jeshurun, Others Set To Thrill Fans @ August Worship

The much-awaited gospel concert dubbed August Worship comes off August 19 at the Makers House Chapel International in Kwabenya Point 1.

The event themed; “New Things” will commence at 4pm with wonderful performances in addition to health screening.

Patrons on the night will have an experience of a lifetime with internationally acclaimed worshipper, Nathaniel Bassey, as he breaks yokes through his awe-inspiring ministration.

One of the country’s finest, Ike Nanor will also be in his element leading the gathering to the throne room with worship in a spirit-filled ministration.

The atmosphere is expected to be charged with Gospel music diva, Cynthia MacCauley, taking her turn to bless the gathering in praise and worship.

The host of the night, Jeshurun Okyere, will release a couple of new songs on the night.

The package will not be complete without messages from Dr. Ampiah kwofie and Dr Micheal Boadi Nyamekye to inspire the teaming youth.

Nathaniel Bassey