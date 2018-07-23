Becca Responds To Critics Over Zylofon Contract Review

One of Zylofon signee Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as Becca has revealed that she has not received a letter from the label concerning a review of her contract yet.

Recent rumours had it that the contract of some actors, actresses and artistes who are under Zylofon Music Label, were going to be reviewed by the label.

Communications Director for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that it is not necessarily a termination of their contracts but it is only a review of the signed individuals.

According to him, the company is currently undergoing self-assessment and review of contracts of individuals signed onto the label like every serious business entity does.

On the other hand, singer Becca says who is currently promoting her album told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that she knows nothing about the supposed contract review.

“I think my record label is happy with me…what I do not do is try to pry into other people’s business,” she said.

She stated that she is happy with the record label and intends to achieve more under their supervision.

Becca signed on to Zylofon Music in 2017 and has one album dubbed ‘Unveiling’ to her credit under the label.