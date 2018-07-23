Hitz FM's Cruise Control Now Streams Live From Durban

Hitz FM is gone international. Your entertainment station Hitz 103.9 FM will transmit its drive time show Cruise Control live from East Coast Radio in Durban-South Africa.

This is made possible by an initiative organized by East Coast Radio dubbed Connecting Africa.

Mic Gizo

Connecting Africa is an annual project run by East Coast Radio together with Tourism KZN and Trade and Investment KZN. The idea is to host radio personality from neighbouring countries for a week-long KZN experience.

The project was launched to promote direct flights into KZN through SA Express and Air Namibia, business opportunities through trade and KZN as a tourist destination.

This year East Coast Radio is hosting radio stations from Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana and Khaya and Hitz FM's Cruise Control team, happened to be part of this experience.

Merqury Quaye

As part of the itinerary, the Radio Stations will broadcast live on the 23rd & 24th of July on the Durban promenade to their respective countries sharing their experiences.

Currently, Hitz FM's Merqury Quaye, Mic Gizo and Programs Coordinator of Hitz FM Mark Okraku Mantey are currently in Durban to oversee the live broadcast from the 23rd -24th of July 2018.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com