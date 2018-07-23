Ernest Opoku Gets Candid On Settling Nayas Case Out of Court

Renowned gospel musician Ernest Opoku has made a solemn promise to let the laws governing the country to deal with his ex-lover, Nayas1 who made several allegations against him months back.

The furious musician on Hitz FM’s ‘This Is Gospel’ entertainment show said he has forgiven the lady real name Gladys Boaku but he will not make the case an out of court settlement. Ernest believes the laws of the country should be allowed to take its course and he is ready to take any verdict from the judge. He explained to the show host that he would have been dead if she had shot him at Adom FM studio so Nayas’ issue should be allowed to be in court.

Ernest Opoku speaking to Franky5 on the Christian entertainment show accepted his fault and asked for forgiveness from God for practicing fornication and asked the general public to also pardon him for his sins because he is human. He further refuted claims that he gave Nayas drugs to abort the pregnancy. To him, he is very sure that his ex-girlfriend was not pregnant but created stories just to tarnish his image and gain fame.

According to the ‘Nyame Di Hene’ hitmaker, Nayas paid several media men in the country to help her agenda and he will soon sue them when he is through with the actress.

The minister who was not willing to mention names stated emphatically that some journalists at Multimedia Group would be the first to be served with a writ when his court case with Nayas is done.