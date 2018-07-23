Kaywa Denies Nana Boroo’s “Condom” Comment

Renowned sound engineer David Kojo Kyei known in Showbiz circles as Kaywa has denied claims by singer Nana Boroo that he used to purchase condoms, lubricants and vibrators from him.

In an interview with Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan mix on JoyFM, the ‘Aya y3 d3’ hitmaker disclosed that he used to sell condoms, lubricants and vibrators to Kaywa before he got into the music scene.

But speaking to Hitz FM, Kaywa admitted that although Nana Boroo sold condoms and vibrators at his studio "he never sold any to me personally, I don’t need it."

Nana Boroo

The CEO of Highly Spiritual Music record label explained that his studio always had artistes and people around which made it was a good place for business.

“He sold at my studio because he knew that was where he could easily get in contact with artistes and other people who came to my studio”, he added.

According to Kaywa, he is an open-minded person and so, he does not discriminate against anyone and respects the choices that people make.