Strongman Still On Sarkcess Music Label

Strongman Hasn’t Left Sarkcess Music, Here’s Why He Was Conspicuously Missing At Sarkodie’s Wedding

Following Strongman’s missing at Sarkodie’s traditional and white weddings , there have been reports that the ‘Obituary’ rapper has said goodbye to Sarkcess Music owned by the BET award-winner.

Zionfelix.net checks tell that Strongman is still with the Sarkodie -owned record label. We are also reliably informed that he was at Sarkodie ‘s birthday party which happened at his house on the Sunday before the wedding which proves there is no bad blood between the two musicians as reported.

On rumours that he intentionally did not make it to the wedding because of his exit from Sarkcess Music and he was not in good terms with Sarkodie, Ziofelix.net during our investigation was told that Strongman was in Dubai when Sarkodie had his traditional and white weddings in Ghana on Tuesday, July 17 and Saturday, July 21 respectively.

Further checks on the rapper’s Twitter page also say that he is still signed on Sarkcess Music which refutes reports that he has terminated his deal with the label and has joined another one.

Screenshot Of Strongman