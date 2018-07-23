Shatta Wale Releases New Video “Amount”

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has released the official video of his new hit song “Amount”.

After a successful release of his “Thunder Fire” produced by Beat-Boy the self-acclaimed dancehall king has dropped yet another banger “Amount”.

SM boss “Amount” was produced by M.O.G Beatz.

Watch video here:

<iframe width="730" height="419" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rhaPCapuhcE" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>