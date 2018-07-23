Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has released the official video of his new hit song “Amount”. ...
Shatta Wale Releases New Video “Amount”
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has released the official video of his new hit song “Amount”.
After a successful release of his “Thunder Fire” produced by Beat-Boy the self-acclaimed dancehall king has dropped yet another banger “Amount”.
SM boss “Amount” was produced by M.O.G Beatz.
Watch video here:
<iframe width="730" height="419" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rhaPCapuhcE" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>