Ghanaian Singer Kofie Carter Hangs Out With Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kofie Carter

Kofie Carter, a USA-based Ghanaian Afro-beat musician, has reportedly been hanging out with popular American reality star, Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons.

Hollywood reports suggested that Kendall and Simmons have been seeing each other for some time now.

The 22-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and the 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player have been spending a lot of quality time together over the past few weeks. But the two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

According to eonline.com, the two recently had dinner with friends and then went partying at a nightclub in Los Angeles and mentioned Kofie as one of the friends in their company.

“Kendall and Ben had a late dinner at Craig’s with a group of friends, including Justine Skye and Kofie Carter,” the US media network source revealed.

Kofie Carter, born Hackman Kofi Owusu-Agyemang II, calls himself a versatile African musician because he does most of the popular genres of music instead of one.

Afro-beat/pop, hip-hop, R&B, pop, house, hiplife and dancehall are the most popular genres that can be found in his music.

During his experimental phase of his musical career, he created a-seven song project titled '7%' ,which he made during 2014 to 2016 but only released in 2017 when he officially began his career. Songs like 'Ferrari' and 'Window' came from that. Later, he released 'Darty', a single which is off his next project titled '17%'.

Then he followed up with 'Watch Out', which was a single in honour of the New Year and his birthday.

His latest release is titled 'Go Ghana', which talks about Ghana and its music.