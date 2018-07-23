Rapper Sarkodie Finally Marries Tracy

Rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, over the weekend got married to his long-time girlfriend, who is best known to many as Tracy Sarkcess.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, July 21 and was strictly by invitation.

Prior to the wedding, there was a traditional marriage ceremony which had Sarkodie and his wife beautifully clad in kente.

Sarkodie and Tracy have been together for over a decade and have a two-year-old daughter, Titi, born Adalyn Owusu Addo.

The wedding ceremony on Saturday attracted a number of Ghanaian celebrities, dignitaries and others from around the continent.

They included Bola Ray, Joselyn Dumas, KOD, Juliet Ibrahim, Ophelia Crossland, Peter Okoye of P Square fame and a host of others.

Sarkodie remains Ghana's most decorated hip-hop recording artiste. He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2012 BET Awards, and was nominated in the same category at the 2014 BET Awards.

Locally, he has won several awards, including artiste of the year at the Ghana Music Awards.

In 2015, Sarkodie was ranked the 19th most influential Ghanaian by e.tv Ghana. He is considered one of the major proponents of the 'azonto' genre and dance. Sarkodie is also considered one of Africa’s greatest hip-hop artistes of all time.