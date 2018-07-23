Patience Nyarko Tipped To Sweep 6 Awards @ GMA UK

Following her outstanding achievements in the gospel music industry in Ghana, Patience Nyarko has been tipped to win six awards at this year's edition of the Ghana Music Awards-UK.

This year's Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK) is scheduled take place this Saturday, October 6 at N22 6DS Gaumont Palace in London.

The 'Obi Nyani Me' hitmaker has been nominated for gospel song of the year, gospel artiste of the year, female vocalist of the year, best collaboration of the year, song of the year and artiste of the year categories.

Gospel music lovers and analysts who have followed her activities closely have tipped her to do better than her colleagues in the awards due to her prominence as one of the finest, hardworking and one of the most widely known performing gospel artistes in the country.

She is currently touring United States of America (USA) to promote her works, brand and entertain her US fans. She has, so far, performed in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, among others.

The Chief Executive of Trust Music Production (Patience Nyarko's record label), Kumi Wilson, stated that the gospel icon is hopeful of sweeping all six awards she has been nominated for.

According to him, her latest album, 'Obi Nyani Me', which was released in 2017, is still receiving massive airplay on all the local radio stations in the country, adding that she stands a better chance of winning all the six awards.

Patience Nyarko has over four albums which include 'Mekasa Ama Awurade', 'Wafom Kwan', 'Atigya', Obi Nyanime', among others.