Petrah

Ghanaian songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah has made known she can't have a thing for Kidi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise because they are small boys.

The Badder singer who is currently out with a new jam 'BumBum' had an exclusive interview with Dj Gadda on the Friday Fiesta Show on Citi 97.3fm, when asked by the host if she has a thing for any Ghanaian celebrity, Petrah hurriedly replied "Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Samini are all taken". The host then named the Kings of the new skul but the singer let out "I can't date Kidi, Kuami Eugene or King Promise, they are small boys".

Petrah also hinted that her fans should expect a big international collaboration due for release soon but details withheld.

Petrah's 'BumBum' jam has already entered charts just two days after it's release and it is available on all online stores.

Check out her latest music video 'BumBum';



Twitter: @Petrah0Instagram: @Petrah0