Exclusive Photos From Sarkodie And Tracy’s White Wedding

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie held his white wedding on 21st July 2018 at the Labadi beach hotel in Accra to seal his marriage with his baby mama Tracy Sarkcess.

The private wedding ceremony was attended by families of the couple, friends and celebrities which included Nigerian music superstar Peter Okoye of Psquare, Joselyn Dumas, Becca, CEO of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah, Bolaray, KOD and wife, DJ Mensah, Nana Boro ,Possigee, Akwaboah, fashion designer and celebrity stylist Brommon etc.

Sarkodie prior to the white wedding performed the traditional wedding ceremony on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

See the video below.



By http://www.odarteyghnews.com