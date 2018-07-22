2016 TV3 GMB Queen Grabs Degree From KNUST

The 2016 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Ms Nelly Gbogboe known in showbiz as ‘Yaba’ has successfully graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ms. Yaba who graduated last Wednesday at the campus of KNUST went home with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Real Estate Management, which is focus on real estate development and management, building and construction, property valuation and facilities management.

Her parents, friends and management team joined her to celebrate her successes after four years of hobbling and rosy moments in her academic life at the university, according to her management team.

She is focus on blending her profession as a real estate management expert with the community engagement project in sensitizing women on the effects and dangers of breast cancer with much emphasis on the youth, Ms. Ethel Ama, her management coordinator told the press.

“Our doors are open for partnership and activities from both corporate and government institutions as well as NGOs directed at community engagement across the country”.

Ms. Ethel added that the ‘Team Yaba’ has over the past months embarked successfully on many community engagements across the country especially in schools, market women, churches and will continue with her good works, now that she is out of school and called on Ghanaians to support her initiative.

Yaba who hails from Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of Nzemaland in the western region, the birthplace of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah attended the Ahantaman Girl’s Senior High and later to the Kwame Nkrumah Science and Technology for her first degree.

Nelly Yaba Gbogboe beat her close contenders in the 2016 TV3 GMB competition finale from four others Northern’s Hiba, Eastern’s Akos, Greater Accra’s Naa and Ashanti’s Badu to emerge winner of the crown for keeps.