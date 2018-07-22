Audio & Video: Petrah (@Petrah0) - Bum Bum (Prod. By WalidBeatz and mixed by Posigee)

After the release of her previous banging single 'Badder', Manner Records signed singer Petrah is back with a follow up new club banger dubbed 'Bum Bum' and a fresh hot video to spice up your screens.

Bum Bum is a low tempo jam produced by WalidBeatz and was mixed and mastered by legendary Posigee while video was shot and directed by PKMI.

Watch and Share;



Twitter: @Petrah0Instagram: @Petrah0