After the release of her previous banging single 'Badder', Manner Records signed singer Petrah is back with a follow up new club banger dubbed 'B...
Audio & Video: Petrah (@Petrah0) - Bum Bum (Prod. By WalidBeatz and mixed by Posigee)
After the release of her previous banging single 'Badder', Manner Records signed singer Petrah is back with a follow up new club banger dubbed 'Bum Bum' and a fresh hot video to spice up your screens.
Bum Bum is a low tempo jam produced by WalidBeatz and was mixed and mastered by legendary Posigee while video was shot and directed by PKMI.
Watch and Share;
Twitter: @Petrah0
Instagram: @Petrah0