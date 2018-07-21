Slim Busterr Bounces Back With "Vuvuzela"

At long last that long-awaited new Slim Busterr song that you crave for has finally materialized. He calls this one "Vuvuzela".

Since releasing his 11th studio album "Nhyira", he's dropped one song "Ampe" including a video, but no album.

Last we heard from the dance machine was when he featured in a movie titled 'Helmet'.

He has since then been on a low key on the music scene attending to other personal needs and business. Today, he returns with a dance song - just what everyone wants to hear.

The song which was produced by the performer will be on some music streaming platforms tonight but was premiered on Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon 102.1 FM this morning.

The song released is expected to appear on the performer/singer's forthcoming studio album.

The release date for the official video is said to be announced later.