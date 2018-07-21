Victoria Lebene donates to James Camp Prisons Service

anaian vivacious actress and TV Personality Victoria Lebene made donations to James Camp Prisons Service at North Ridge yesterday as part of her program dubbed “July Born Initiative “.

Speaking to Attractivemustapha.com, the actress said "July born Initiative" has been designed to bring together interested individuals born in July, including families, friends and loved ones of theirs to contribute towards showing love and helping humanity, during the special month of July.

She further explained that one of the reasons why she decided to donate to the Prison Service is because she is a daughter of Ex- Prison Officer and therefore witnessed the unwholesome treatment prisoners endure.

Victoria Lebene said she believes the Prison Service needs to be motivated and prisoners need to be showed some love by all Ghanaians since they are working hard to serve the interest of the nation.

“ The inmates have skillful abilities but less facility. Therefore per their lacks, we donated 6 ceiling fans for their training rooms, a number of sewing machines, including food items, I made this happen with the help of Actress Bervlyn Lomotey , Peter Richie, Georgina Odoom ,Actor Adetey Anang and a few other loved ones.”

https://youtu.be/7L8brJUV5T8

