Police Assault: Dumelo Warns Ghanaian Bankers

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo pokes fun at banks in the wake of an assault case revolving around a woman who was beaten to pulp by police officer at post for demanding her money from Midlands Savings and Loans on Friday.

He said, he would turn bankers away with the excuse that, his money has got network problem as, it appears to be the popular excuse they give customers when they come to claim their money.

“The banks will even come to your home/office/farm to convince you to bank with them. Yet, when it’s time to go for your money, they will say network problems. Next time they come over, I will tell them my money too has network problems,” he tweeted.

