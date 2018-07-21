I’m Immune To Your Insults – Becca Tells Critics

Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, better known as Becca has responded to criticisms over alleged bleaching.

Reacting to criticisms after her supposed bleached photograph circulated on social media some few months back.

She told Andy Dosty that “Its fine to chastise me. It makes me a stronger person. I wasn’t bothered at all. Do I look bleached? Some of them [the comments] were really ridiculous”,

She continued that, “I carry determination – a spirit that is not deterred. As a celeb, you give the room for bashing. People discuss you and doing this for ten years, I have a tough skin [sic]”. She said