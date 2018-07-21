Social Media Goes “Gaga” Over Albert Ocran's 50th birthday party, 25th wedding anniversary Snapshots

Family, friends and well-wishers of CEO of Combert Impression, Rev. Albert Ocran were on hand to pray and celebrate with him as he marked his 50th birthday.

Rev Ocran and his schoolmate who later became his wife, Comfort Ocran, also celebrated their 25th Anniversary as a couple on the same day.

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) officiated the joyous occasion prayed for his junior pastor to move from grace to grace.

In attendance was Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministry, and a former CEO, Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Below are some pictures from the event:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA