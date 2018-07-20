Itz Tiffany Stages A Comeback With New Single “Cotyledon“

Returning Ghanaian songstress, Itz Tiffany drops her new single titled “Cotyledon“ which was produced by Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment today.

It’s palpable we all do miss the “Fake London Boy” hit maker on our screens for a minute, but thanks to God the wait is over.

Tiffany, who has been away from music for a while after she began her “itz beauty supply“ obviously took the time off to focus and build it while away from music.

But all too soon, it looks like the female rapper and hit maker is on her toes again and ready to douse us with bangers.

The best we can do is to hold our ears and eyes ready for Ghana’s finest, Itztiffany.

The Lex Mac shot and directed audio visual airs for the first time today on 4syte TV, keep it locked to be one of the first to get a glimpse.