‘My Worst Mistake In Life Was Managing Artiste Without Contract’ – Kwesi Ernest

Renowned Ghanaian artiste manager, Kwesi Ernest has disclosed that one of his regrettable mistakes ever in his life was ruling out contractual agreement between him and artistes he managed in the past.

The CEO of Media Excel made the revelation to Agyeman Prempeh (Agyeman Nie) on Power Entertainment on Accra-based Power 97.9FM on Saturday when he appeared on the show as a panel member.

“One of the biggest mistakes in my life was managing artistes without entering into contractual agreement with them,” he disclosed.

Kwesi Ernest’s revelation seems to depict he has not yet recovered from the shock the exit of sensational gospel musician, Joyce Blessing left him when she parted ways with him for Zylofon Media.

Ernest has been a music producer and distributer with over a decade experience up his sleeves, but it looks like he does not enjoy the fruit of his labour whenever he sacrifices for musicians to reach higher heights in their career.

Apart from the ‘I swerve’ hitmaker who left Kwesi’s camp recently and resorted to maligning him in the media, some other gospel musicians like Rose Adjei of “Agya wahwe me so’ fame and Joe D Owusu had also parted ways with the producer at a time they were making it in the industry.

Although Kwesi Ernest did not mention any of those musicians on the show while making his comments, his assertions conspicuously meant he was not happy with the turn of events leading to the artistes leaving his camp.

Asked why he did not enter into agreements with musicians he managed in the past, he worryingly said “it’s for the love of the job.”

“I was with passion [always] and you know that when I start to work with an artiste, I don’t get time to sit with them to sign any document because of how they appear before me. Agyeman Nie, you remember those times when you were managing me, you did it without any contract because of the love you had for the work. You wanted to make a name and build something out of the job we were doing,” he added.

Accepting his mistakes for the misfortunes he is dealing with, Kwesi Ernest attributed his regrets to how ungrateful “the youth of today are.”

The vociferous entertainment pundit said such setbacks happen to his ilk because “People are so ungrateful in recent times.”

“…Look, Today if someone comes to you for a loan, if you don’t sign an agreement with them, the person might later turn to tell you that he or she owes you nothing. And if you are not careful, you won’t get your money back” he said.

Kwesi Ernest and his Excel Media currently manage renowned gospel artiste SP Kofi Sarpong, Abena Ruthy and other musicians.