Becca Releases New Video “Nana” Ft. Sarkodie

Ghanaian vocalist, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, aka Becca has released her much anticipated music video “Nana” featuring rap king Sarkodie.

After the successful release of ‘Sumy3’, which hit 1million views in a spate of 2-3months, Zylofon Music-recording artist, Becca is aiming to break her own record with the release of another project.

