SSUE, Others Excite Audience @ Republic Bar

SSUE

Afro-pop singer Susan Amoakohene, known in showbiz as SSUE, thrilled hundreds of music lovers in a live music concert dubbed 'Pre-Tour Concert' at the Republic Bar in Osu.

The concert saw energetic performances from SSUE, who treated music fans and other stakeholders to unforgettable live performances.

The young Afro-pop singer dazzled the cheering fans with her blend of Afro-pop, Afro-jazz and hip-hop rhythms. She had a sterling stagecraft performance, coupled with excellent dancing skills, which kept fans on their feet throughout her one-and-half hours on stage.

Many fans who were obviously enthralled by her sterling performance took 'selfies' with her while others requested for her contact numbers.

The show was of such compelling magnitude that made people stop by to catch a glimpse of the talented SSUE.

She was accompanied by her management team led by her personal manager and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Scratch Studios & Publishing, Paa Kwasi Hoodbrook (Paa Kay).

The 'Pre-Tour Concert' forms part of live concerts to be staged in Accra and some parts of the country this year.

The night also witnessed performances from Kente, Sofie and Robin Huws.