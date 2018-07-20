German Jazz Duo To Light Up Goethe-Institut

A German jazz duo comprising Celine Rudolph and Lionel Loueke, who are both guitarists and vocalists, will on Saturday, July 28 perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

By a stroke of luck, the two talented artistes met a few years ago in the German capital Berlin – a move, which has resulted in a collaboration that recently resulted in the release of a joint album titled 'Obsession'.

Indeed, 'Obsession' opens up musical horizons, it sounds like jazz with the elegance of a singer/songwriter alongside influences from Benin, Brazil, Germany and the United States.

Undeniably, one may think after just one listen that these songs are quite familiar. With songs written by Rudolph, Loueke or both, 'Obsession' is a complex and diverse album while maintaining a homogeneous and subtle character.

Indeed, it is a culmination of a musical liaison that began as spontaneously as it still seems. Loueke and Rudolph, who also play the Kalimba, sound like a band and sometimes like an orchestra.

Together, they play and sing wonderful songs in English, French and sometimes in fantasy languages. In the process, the music tends to evolve and reinvent itself.

Organised by the Goethe-Institut, the duo, who will also take part in a workshop with selected local artists, have performed in various West African countries.

They are scheduled to perform in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire) and Cotonou (Benin) in August before flying back to Europe for other gigs.