Prophet Badu Kobi Honoured Again With Doctorate Degree

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has been honoured with another doctorate degree award by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) in partnership with Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

The ceremony took place over the weekend in Accra at the Bank of Ghana auditorium.

Prophet Kobi received the Pan-Africa prestigious honorary doctorate degree award in recognition of his prophetic ministry.

Conferment was by Alfred Nobel University, Pernopil State Economic University and Vinnitsya State Pedagogical University under the auspices of Ministry of Education, Ukraine. Other awardees were Dr K.K. Peprah and Sheik Dr Kalifu.

According to the organisers, their research, assessment and selection committees have considered some selected individuals under their watch to unveil their excellent performance to the general public, hence the awards.

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi is the founder of the Glorious Wave Church located at Sakumono Estate, behind Cable Gold building. In the last 18 years, he has been using the church to change lives of people.