Stonebwoy Set To Thrill Audience @ Reggae Sumfest In Jamaica

Stonebwoy

As Reggae Sumfest celebrates its 26th anniversary this year, the greatest and only reggae show in Jamaica has, again, opened its doors to Africa.

Reggae Sumfest's CEO Joseph Bagdonovich, in his bid to unite through music, has extended an invitation to Ghana's most popular dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Bagdonovich has also made the streaming free for Africans to watch.

Stonebwoy, who is excited about his first-ever performance at Reggae Sumfest, posted a video of his rehearsal, saying, “It's a dancehall night this Friday at Montego Bay. Come witness the fire.”

Ghanaians can join the global live stream of Reggae Sumfest on both Friday and Saturday via reggaesumfest.cleeng.com or www.ameyawdebrah.com.