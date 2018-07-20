See Beautiful Photos From Sarkodie, Tracy Engagement

modernghana logo

Rapper Sakordie is finally, officially out of the market.

Pictures of the award-winning artiste’s engagement to longtime girlfriend Tracy have been leaked on social media after strenuous efforts to keep the ceremony away from the prying public.

The artiste’s handlers, according to reports, tried to prevent the very few who were invited to the highly private ceremony from taking pictures, but it seems that was fruitless.

Pictures from the ceremony which, according to reports, took place on Thursday show the couple dressed in kente with bridesmaids in pink dresses.

Sarkodie and Tracy have been dating for ten years and are parents to an adorable two-year-old girl.

Sarkodie pictured with two-year-old Titi

