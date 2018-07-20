Zylofon Music Reacts To ‘no-air condition’ Claim By Shatta Wale

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Communications Director for Zylofon Music, has opened up on claims by Shatta Wale that his office has no air conditioner.

According to him, Zylofon music has a multi complex building which assigns furnished office to each of their artistes.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM he said, “Shatta Wale’s claim is totally untrue. I mean, if you see the kind of edifice that Nana Appiah Mensah has put up; you’ll be marveled.

“For my twelve years of being in this entertainment industry, I have not seen any record label put up that kind of structure.

“You may say I’m being bias because I’m an official of Zylofon Music, but you’d equally agree with me if you get to see the kind of structure that has been put up,” he said.