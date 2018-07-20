Ghana Music Awards South Africa Nominations end on 30th July

ganizers of the annual Ghana Music Awards South Africa , Media Africa Studios have officially opened nominations for the maiden edition of the Awards.

The Nomination opening which was done online according to the organizers have received lot of positive responds from both top musicians in Ghana and Ghanaian musicians based in the southern part of Africa.

Speaking in a private chat with the CEO of the awards Nana Grace Fosu Seaworyeh she told Attractivemustapha.com that , nominations opens from 15th and ends in July 30th and music fans can always log on to the official website www.Ghanamusicawardssa.com to submit their works ,

As to how many works they have received so far , she said that from 15th to 17th July they received over 20 works from music fans

