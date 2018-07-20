Becca Releases New Video, ‘Nana’ Ft. Sarkodie Today

ter the successful release of ‘Sumy3’, which hit 1million views in a spate of 2-3months, Zylofon Music-recording artist, Becca is aiming to break her own record with the release of another project.

The sultry songstress will be releasing the music video to her latest single, ‘Nana’ featuring Sarkodie tomorrow, 10am, exclusively on Zylofon TV.

Recorded by Mix Master Garzy, Becca sticks to her theme of love as she expresses her adoration for her sweetheart, telling him she will do anything to make him happy. She calls her man Nana (King) because she says he is the one who makes her smile always and treats her like a queen. The video also features personalities like entertainer and politician, Fritz Baffour, singer Paulina Oduro, the legendary Ivorian singer, Meiway and others.

Speaking to the nation’s biggest entertainment newspaper, Graphic Showbiz, Becca said her motivation for the song was to celebrate good men. Although men often get bashed, the singer believes there are good men out there who deserve some accolades.

“Nana is one my favourite songs. I personally like the lyrics of the song and I want to use this opportunity to big up all the good men out there who are doing something great,” she said.

Becca disclosed that her new album, which features some of the best musicians in Africa, would be ready by the end of the year. The award-winning musician thanked Ghanaians for supporting her music career.

“It’s been 10 years already and I’m glad for the huge support shown me over the years. Although I left my former label, I’m still doing strong due to their support over the years,” she concluded.