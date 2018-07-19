Cardi B, The Carters, Others Grab Nominations @ 2018 MTV VMA
Sensational American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has been named among the top nominees for the 2018 MTV’s Video Music Awards.
The sexy diva was nominated in 10 categories, including “Video,” “Song” and “Artist of the Year.”
According to a statement from Viacom, The Carters, which consists of the American hip hop duo of married musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z, secured eight nominations including “Video of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip Hop” for their recent hit single “APES**T.”
Other top contenders include Childish Gambino, Drake and Bruno Mars.
It will be recalled that Beyoncé and Jay-Z released their first album as The Carters, Everything Is Love, on June 16, 2018.
“It has already been a monumental year in music, and this year’s ‘VMAs’ will take things to a whole new level,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom.
“The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible,” he added.
The list of nominees, as announced by MTV, includes dozens of artists whose reach and influence have elevated music relevance within the cultural conversation.
The statement reads further: “The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, 21 August at 1:00 am on MTV (DStv channel 130) reaching more than 1million households around the continent.
“MTV’s collaboration with Instagram to reveal the nominees on IGTV with an all-star group of creators is the first time an awards show has used the new platform in this capacity with a combined reach of more than 23 million followers on Instagram alone.
“From live parrots to gospel choirs, workout videos to bathtubs filled with rubber duckies, each of the creators was tasked with revealing a category and its nominees in eccentric vignettes that emphasize that everything might happen at the ‘VMAs.’
“Beginning today, fans can vote for their favourites across eight VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, August 10.
“Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell®, will remain active until the VMA broadcast.”
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES VIDEO OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande – Republic Records Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records Cardi B – Atlantic Records Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records Post Malone – Republic Records SONG OF THE YEAR Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®) Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records Cardi B – Atlantic Records Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records BEST COLLABORATION Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – I am OTHER/Columbia Records
It, however, added that the 2018 VMAs broadcast in partnership with SKKY will air live on Tuesday, 21 August at 1 am from Radio City Music Hall and repeat on the same night at 7:15 pm on MTV Base (DStv channel 130).
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
