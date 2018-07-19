Shatta Wale Will Go Mad Soon – Bukom Banku

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku has said that Shatta Wale would go crazy soon.

According to the boxer, Shatta Wale has gone for an occultic powers to help him gain popularity, adding the spirit would soon take over his mind.

He added that, Shatta Wale intentionally leaked the obscene video because he has started losing his mind.

Bukom Banku said this in a video he shared on his social media platform.

“I told Ghanaians that Shatta Wale is going crazy, he went for a bad spirit and the spirit is worrying him and the spirit wants to kill him.

“Shatta Wale has disgrace Ghanaians and himself after releasing that unfortunate video,” he said.