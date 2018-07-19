We can manage Shatta, Stonebwoy rivalry - Zylofon

They are known as fierce rivals in the Dancehall fraternity but when Zylofon Media signed controversial artiste, Shatta Wale in January this year to join Stonebwoy as Dancehall acts on the label, there had been hopes that the move would help them get along.

Well, that was not to be since the duo continued to ‘shade’ each other on social media. As the ‘parent’ managing both artistes, Zylofon has been expected to calm tensions between the two parties but it appears such a move is not in the plans of the label.

According to Communications Director of Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, there is nothing to worry about since their personal relationship isn’t of interest to the label.

“Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy don’t have to be friends and we don’t care whether they are friends or not. Besides, it is not enshrined in the contracts they signed that label mates have to be friends.

“However, we expect them to have respect for themselves and adhere to the terms and conditions of their contracts. So far as they are doing what is expected of them, their personal relationship isn’t our business,” he told Showbiz at the new Zylofon Music offices at East Legon on Tuesday.

Zylofon Media’s arrival about two years ago was believed to be a blessing to the entertainment industry especially because industry players had been crying out for a “saviour”.

However, it has had to deal with criticism that artistes on the label are not doing so well and it is not pushing hard for its signees including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Becca, Obibini and Joyce Blessing.

But Arnold discredits that assertion as a misconception saying the mission of the label is to support artistes to have local dominance as well as international appeal.

Some of the artistes, he stated had had an appreciable level of success before joining the label and the label is committed to giving them the best resources to go even higher.

“I don’t know and I have not heard of any of our artistes complaining about conditions. Besides, they are provided with all the resources they require to succeed. They are well placed and their welfare is catered for. That is the desire of every musician.

“However, we haven’t lost sight of the fact that our artistes need to make great gains in their career and that is what we are doing now. For instance, Kumi Guitar’s brand has been given a makeover from when he joined the label.

“The likes of Obibini, Becca, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and even Joyce Blessing are performing remarkably but we can’t expect the success rates of all the artistes to be at par. I admit there’s more room for improvement but this is a gradual process and eventually, things will fall in place,” he said.

In line with its pledge to provide the best of resources for its artistes, Zylofon Music has acquired new offices which would also house signees and Arnold says it falls within the label’s aim of becoming the biggest record label in Africa and beyond.

“It is unfortunate that people are wishing for the downfall of an entity which has come to the aid of artistes. That is very unfair because when Zylofon makes a lot of gains, it will definitely attract other worthy investors to the industry,” he said.