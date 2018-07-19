Sarkodie Shares Excitement After Receiving A Gift From Fan

Rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo, better known in showbiz as Sarkodie has said perception that rich people don’t accept gifts is never true.

Sharing his views he explained that, rich people are also humans and it’s always a wonderful feeling when they receive presents from others.

The “Adonai’ hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts after he received a wristwatch on his birthday by Supernova records signee, Jetey.

“The price to pay in my position is people feeling you have everything and need nothing but it’s always a good feeling when people give you gifts????…”




