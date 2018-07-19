Ghana National Parade & Festival Scheduled For August 4 In US

Scene from the previous edition

The ninth edition of the 'Ghana National Parade & Festival' is slated for August 4 at Crontona Park, Bronx, New York, according to organisers of the fun fair event.

The festival, which will welcome visitors to an open air display of Ghanaian culture, through food, music, dance, among others, with a theme 'Celebrating Our Culture' has become an annual attraction to New Yorkers and visitors of the city during the summer.

The event is also aimed at inspiring the socio-political involvement of Ghanaians in the USA while affording the opportunity to imbibe the Ghanaian culture.

The 'Ghana National Parade & Festival', a non-profit corporation founded in February 2008 by Samuel Aboah, is parade held annually to celebrate Ghanaian cultural heritage and bring together Ghanaian-Americans making positive contributions in the area of science, business, sports, entertainment, community service, among others.

The event is supported by Ghana Mission New York, National Commission for Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Ministers Followership International, Ghana Heritage Brooklyn and many others.