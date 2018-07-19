Dancehall artiste, Limestone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy has rejected rumours of parting ways with Zylofon Music. His comment comes following reports of par...
Stonebwoy Rejects Rumours Of parting ways with Zylofon Media
Dancehall artiste, Limestone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy has rejected rumours of parting ways with Zylofon Music.
His comment comes following reports of parting ways with Zylofon Media after signing a new deal with Universal Music Group, (UMG).
Reacting to the rumours, he tweeted, “Knock knock..I am STILL with ZYLOFON MUSIC..And We Have Signed A Deal With Universal Music Group!! Get Ready For Unlimited Speed.
Stonebwoy is currently on his “Epistle of Mama” Europe tour.
see post here:
Twitter Ads info and privacy