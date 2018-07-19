Learn To Produce Original Songs – Kofi Kinaata Tells Kuami Eugene

It may be recalled that Kuami Eugene was ‘busted’ for plagiarism when he released his ‘Confusion’ song.

Malian singer Sidiki Diabate had released a French tune back in 2015 from which Kuami Eugene seems to have sampled rhythm and translated lyrics.

The ‘Angela’ hit-maker is in the news again for ‘dabbing’ the lyrics of Nigerian rapper Ice Prince for his ‘Wish Me Well’ song.

In an interview with Mr El on Connect FM’s mid-morning show Adwumapamere, Kofi Kinaata initially refused to pass a comment.

However, impressed on, the ‘Sweetie Pie’ hitmaker said, “Sometimes it is just by coincidence; you know, like they say, great minds think alike. So it is possible to say things similar to what others may have said in the past without knowing”.

Regardless, he could not fathom how it keeps happening with Kuami Eugene in recent times.

Known for his sarcasm, he jovially said, “if the same accident happens twice consecutively, it’s got to be intentional”.

The ‘Fante Rap God’ explained that it is pardonable to sample old popular songs because the source and composers are known.

But he finds it insulting to the intelligence of music fans to discreetly scavenge other people’s music and present it as original and new to unassuming music lovers.

“If we do not know the song, it is hiding in an obscure corner, and it has to take some people to hunt for the original composers, then that is a clear insult to our intelligence and an attempt to look sharp,” he opined.

The rapper, born Martin King Arthur and known for his creativity and originality, entreated musicians to remain original in their music composition to produce everlasting music.