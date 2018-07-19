Gollywood Not Original - David Dontoh

Ace Ghanaian actor, David Dontoh, has also added his voice to recent renaming of Ghana film industry to “Gollywood”.

Reacting to issue he explained that, the name “Gollywood” should be changed immediately because it has no connection to Ghanaian people.

Speaking in an interview with host KOD on The Zone on Starr FM Wednesday, he said,’ ““I don’t subscribe to the name ‘Gollywood ‘because I don’t know where it’s coming from. If it’s the ‘G’ in the name, it could be Guinea or Gambia”.

“I think we’re just trying to reinvent the wheel. The one who created Ghanaian film called it Ghana Film (film from Ghana). So I don’t know why we’re trying to follow people because everyone has a ‘Wood’ in their name” he said.

“Show movies for our own people to appreciate and that’s when I can say we have a movie industry but until that is done, I can’t say we have an industry”.