"I'm the Queen of Ghana Music Industry" - Petrah

Petrah

Manner Records first lady and beautiful Ghanaian songstress Petrah has laid claim to the Queenship of Ghana Music Industry in an interview on Y Lounge with Rev. Erskine , Kester and Dj Kess on Y107.9fm.

When asked by the hosts when she was releasing her upcoming song, the singer said "My new single 'BumBum' was suppose to be out today but we later found out lots of female acts released their songs yesterday and today so they should just pave the way for the Queen of Ghana Music to drop hers."

After taking a long break from the Ghanaian music scene to embark on her East African Tour, the 'Odo' singer is back dropping back to back songs. Petrah recently dropped her latest tune 'Badder' which is enjoying massive airplay across the country and beyond.

Check out her new 'Badder' video;



