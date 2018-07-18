Fans Rate Wendy Shay’s “Uber Driver” Ahead Of 'Bedroom Commando'

New Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Wendy Shay has finally dropped her highly anticipated single, titled “Bedroom Commando”.

Wendy Shay, who broke through with “Uber Driver” a few months ago, had been teasing her fans for weeks with behind the scene photos and videos from the song’s video across social media ahead of her new single release.

Even at some point, she fooled her fans and the media with a male cameo appearance who was reportedly claimed to be her boyfriend.

And now, the song is finally here!

But, the question is, was it worth the wait?

The answer, to me, is obviously NO!

Considering how much was expected from all the hype, I would say she let everyone down — including her fan ‘Shaytants’ fan army. “Bedroom Commando” is another Afrobeats song which talks about her typical bedroom naughty talks, driving attention to her usual indirect explicit lyrics.

The beat, engineered by M.O.G Beatz, came out as a basic Afrobeats sound. There’s actually nothing new about the instrumental. Probably, a better mixing could have changed the outcome of the song.

This is a wake-up call for Wendy’s record label, RuffTown Records/Midas Touch Inc,. to move beyond naughty songs to something that would positively impact the youth.

With the kind of low energy and dirty lyrics in our faces, Wendy Shay needs to come back again.