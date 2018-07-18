Bibi Bright Praises Hubby After Wedding

Zylofon media signee Bibi Bright has disclosed that her husband and father of her daughter Akwasi Boateng, is the first faithful man she has dated.

The actress who gave birth to her second daughter in March this year, tied the knot with her baby daddy on Saturday, July 14th in Accra.

She had appealed to Mr Boateng, whom she said has been around for a long while before her first daughter, to quickly put a ring on her finger.

She praised her new husband for his loyalty and described him as the only faithful man she has dated.

“He is a wonderful guy and this is my first time of dating a faithful man. To all my ex-boyfriends, yes I have said it; this is my first time dating a faithful man”

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku