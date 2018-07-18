ICGC Didn’t Suspend Me – Josh Laryea

Rev. Josh Laryea has denied reports that he was suspended from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) on accounts of sexual misconduct.

Last year, a letter dated March 29, 2017, issued by The Church Council, and sighted by Myjoyonline.com said the decision was taken to suspend Rev Laryea after it received a report against the pastor.

It also added that “Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted.”

The 'Emere' singer in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM revealed that he contemplated suicide when the news broke especially when everyone including mentors and friends had let him down.

“I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…at a point, I thought of suicide...,” he said.

However, the musician who is now the head pastor of the Kharis Centre International, speaking to Daniella Adu Asare said his decision to leave was motivated by his own desires and nothing to do with any sexual scandals.

“It was more like a transition, but definitely something brings it about, but it doesn’t mean that that was the main reason. It has a lot do with my orientation about the Gospel," he stated.

When asked if there was bad blood between himself and ICGC, Rev Laryea responded ‘none at all’.

According to him, the General Overseer, Pastor Otabil, had actually wanted him to stay.

“I spoke to Doc. and I told him I had to leave. He was not in the affirmative, he wanted me to stay but I insisted that I think I want to leave," he said.

The singer who is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Never fails’ also rubbished claims by singer Mzbel that he drove her out of the ICGC Doxa Temple.