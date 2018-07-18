Accra International Book Festival Hosts Ruby Goka

The Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) and Accra Writers' Forum (AWF) will host multi-award winning Ghanaian author, Dr Ruby Yayra Goka, at the second edition of an event dubbed 'An Evening of Words, Music and Wine' (WMW).

The second edition of the event will be held at N8tive Food & Beverage Bar near Nyaho Clinic at the Airport Residential Area on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The first edition of the event, which was held last month, saw a performance from upcoming musician Don Pablo, as well as a reading by Ekow Tawiah from his book, 'See At The Top'.

Dr Ruby Yayra Goka, multiple Burt Award winner for African Literature, will give an overview of her work as a writer and dentist, as well as read selected chapters from her book, 'Plain Yellow'.

Known for her very distinctive, strong voice throughout her writings, Dr Goka is expected to take the audience through some of the incidents that motivated her writing projects.

A dentist by profession, Dr Goka has written highly-rated 15 books not only for children and young adults but for adults as well.

She is a six-time Burt Award winner for African Literature for her extraordinarily well-woven and entertaining stories that continue to stimulate, agitate, unite and inspire Africans.