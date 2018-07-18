I needed someone who believes in me - Bibi Bright Speaks After Wedding

The latest celebrity wife in town, Bibi Bright continues to shower praises on her husband, Akwasi Boateng who married her on Saturday, July 14 in Accra.

The actress in an interaction with Multimedia’s MzGee on her wedding day posited that her husband is the only faithful guy she has dated in her life. To her, all the guys she has been in an amorous relationship with for the past years cheated on her but Akwasi Boateng has never done so.

She asked all her ex-lovers to forgive her for the comment even though it was the utmost truth and she needed the world to know that. Bibi who said she was speaking the truth also described his hubby as a wonderful and great guy. According to her, his dreamboat believes in her and as an actress, it is very paramount when selecting a man for a lifetime journey since the job is demanding.

“Let me just speak the truth, he is a very wonderful and great guy. You know I’ve been married before and doing it again was something very hard for me to do all because married is a sacred thing which I believe should last forever and with my work and everything that goes around me, I need someone who will understand me, believe in me, trust me and also be loyal to me. This is my first time dating a faithful man. To all my ex-boyfriends, yes, I’ve said that this is the only faithful man I’ve ever dated” Zionelix.net monitored Bibi Bright as she showered the accolades on her hubby during the conversation with MzGee at her wedding ceremony.