Gwendolyn Brown Chalks More Success In UK

Gwendolyn Brown and ex-President Jerry John Rawlings

Gwendolyn Brown has chalked yet another success in the UK.

The Economic and Politics graduate recently crowned her academic prowess with a first class with honours at the Southampton University, UK.

The feat comes on the wings of her exceptional performance at ‘A’ Levels where she came first, scoring 100 percent in English Literature.

And explaining what accounted for her success story, she attributed it to hard work, dedication and sound basic education she had at the Seven Great Princes in Ghana.

“It’s been a long journey, l want to thank God, my tutors and all who contributed diversely for this feat. Of course, my sound basic education at Seven Great Princes played a key role in this,” she said.

The 21-year-old academia was in the country recently for her alma mater’s academic week.

While in the country, she called on ex-President John Rawlings, where she presented a special documentary titled ‘Ghana’s Economy – Problems & Solutions’ to the statesman.

Ex-President Rawlings commended her highly after a cursory look at the document, and urged her to strive for greater heights.

Meanwhile, the school has called on government to support all private schools during their speech and prize-giving day ceremonies.

Between 2011 to 2015, the school ranked 25 among 450 senior high schools in Greater Accra, while it topped the 2017 BECE in Accra.

Special cash prizes were presented to outstanding students and tutors at the speech and prize-giving day.