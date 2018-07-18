Akorfa Edjeani Speaks Against “Gollywood”

Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu has kicked against Gollywood, a newly created name for Ghana's film industry.

According to the veteran Ghanaian actress, the name didn't go through a proper due diligence process for all industry stakeholders to accept.

She has, therefore, disassociated herself from the new name and called on other stakeholders to join her.

The name Gollywood was unveiled last week at the 2018 edition of 'Ghana 60 Years On' film summit.

The summit, which was spearheaded by the Film Directors Guild of Ghana, was also used to honour legends of the Ghana film industry for their contributions for the sustainability of the industry from 2000 to 2010.

The ceremony attracted majority of people who matter in the film industry.

But days after announcing the new name, some bodies in the film industry who had earlier on allegedly agreed to the name have also come out to disassociate themselves from it.

They simply don't want to have anything to do with the new name, even though they would not provide alternative names.

Speaking with NEWS-ONE on Monday, Akorfa alleged that Richard Boateng, president of Film Directors Association, didn't liaise with industry stakeholders to come up with the name.

“I am disassociating myself from the name. He has not consulted any industry player. Nobody has agreed on that thing. He is behaving as if he is the president or leader of everyone in the industry. He is the president of his association and not all associations in the industry,” she said.

“If you talk to other stakeholders they will tell you that nobody has given their consent to the name. I wanted to put it on record that I am not part of the naming. People are thinking that it's the entire industry that has agreed but that is not the case,” Akorfa added.