Akufo-Addo behind Ghollywood name - Bob Smith

Executive member of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has revealed that the new supposed name for Ghana’s film industry 'Gollywood' was suggested by President Akufo-Addo.

Bob Smith in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM said that was the President's attempt to help improve the industry in Ghana suggested the name.

Since its introduction to the public last week, the name Gollywood has courted controversies with a couple of organizations disassociating themselves from the introduction of the name.

A few years ago, Ghallywood was used to refer to the Ghanaian movie industry, however, it came to light that that name had been registered as a school.

The Ghallywood Academy of Film Acting which was founded by William Nana Owusu-Akuffo.

"One thing I know is that President Akufo-Addo said it and said that he wants to bring up a vibrant film industry. He mentioned Hollywood, Nollywood and this gave us the impression that he has accepted a name that follows that line," he said.

President for Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDDG), Richard Boateng, who spearheaded the rebranding from Ghallywood to Gollywood said those disassociating from the suggested name are only sabotaging him and his organization.

"They have their reasons for backing off...I was disappointed when I saw this statement signed by FIPAG. Something happened some years ago and I feel I am been sabotaged.

"I don’t know why they also want me to consult everybody before I take a decision with my organization," he added.

Gollywood takes after America’s Hollywood, India’s Bollywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood.