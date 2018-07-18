John Dumelo Dumped My Sister For Another Woman –James Gardiner

John Dumelo’s relationship with his colleague actor, James Gardiner’s sister might be new to you but certainly not industry folks because it has been a conversation between industry players after the former married Gifty Mawuenya on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The Zylofon Movie actor has for the first time spoken about his fellow marrying a lady who is not his sister even though he knew very well that both were going out. Speaking to Multimedia’s MzGee at Bibi Bright’s wedding, Mr. Gardiner confirmed that John was in an amorous relationship with her sister but as to why he did not take her to the altar, he cares less about it and does not want to know.

The actor stated that he does not involve himself so much into the life of his sister so whatever happened between the two should be their own issue to solve since they are adults who know the good and bad.

“Whatever happens between her and John’s life is between the two of them. They are adults and I don’t like meddling in the people’s relationships. I know they were together but as to how things didn’t go, how it was supposed to be, whether they had a misunderstanding or they agreed that they had to go their separate ways, I had no idea.” he told MzGee.

James Gardiner tell the interviewer during the chat that Dumelo’s breakup with his sister never affected their friendship because “their (his sister and John’s) relationship is none of my business. They are adults and not kids for me to hold their hands and cross the road.”