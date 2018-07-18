I want to be like Patapaa – Highlife musician B-RYT

nsational Highlife Musician B-RYT has said he wishes to be a household name like hiplife artiste Patapaa Amisty in a few years to come.

Speaking at the time he was being signed by an American based record label Brilla Squad Entertainment over the weekend, he stated that it has not been an easy journey for him since he started his music career at age 10.

“It has not been an easy journey but if am being signed today is all happiness and thanks giving to God. In the next few years am wishing and hoping to be a house hold name in Ghana like patapaa”, he added.

B-Ryt who is a former Hit Maker 6 contestant was signed for a three year recording deal at the +233 with impressive number of media personalities and music fans witnessing the event.

Speaking on behalf of Brilla Squad Entertainment, the country representative of Brilla Squad and personal manager of B-RYT, Owusu Frimpong Sakaria said their main target for signing B-RYT is to propagate his music in Ghana and internationally.

He further disclosed to attractivemustapha.com that the owners of the American based record label are Akwesi Frimpong, Eric Frimpong and Bright Asante, all Ghanaians who after years of deliberations felt the need to invest in Ghanaian musician for the first time even though they have already been working with some musicians across the world.

Mr Frimpong Owusu urged Ghanaians to support and watch out for B-RYT because he is prepared to help revive the dying high life genre in the Ghanaian music industry.

